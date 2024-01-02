Open Menu

Layer Of Fog Envelops Islamabad City As Cold Wave Tightens Its Grip

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Layer of fog envelops Islamabad city as cold wave tightens its grip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The biting cold combined with dense fog threw routine life out of gear and disturbed traffic flow on roads here

on Tuesday.

Islamabad Traffic police official talking to a Private news channel urged citizens to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as dense fog has disrupted traffic at several places due to low visibility.

He also appealed to citizens to drive slowly and switch on fog lights to avoid traffic accidents.

In an unexpected turn of weather, dense fog has descended upon various areas of the Federal capital, causing disruptions in the daily lives of residents, said a motorist.

Another citizen said that slow-moving vehicles kept the fast lane and it became dangerous to drive in foggy conditions with low visibility.

Inspector Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said that ITP special squad started operations throughout the city and the education wing will work to enhance road safety awareness for the public on roads and highways.

He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and assist the ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

11 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

11 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

11 hours ago
ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

12 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

12 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

12 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

12 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

12 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan