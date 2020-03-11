UrduPoint.com
Laying One's Life Ultimate Sacrifice For Motherland's Defence: COAS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Laying one's life ultimate sacrifice for motherland's defence: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram who was martyred in the line of duty.

The COAS said, "Laying one's life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace.

My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family," the Inter Services Public Relations said quoting the Army Chief.

Wing Commander Noman was martyred when the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet being piloted by him, crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad on Wednesday during the rehearsal of March 23 annual parade.

His funeral prayer was offered by the COAS, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and other high officials of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

