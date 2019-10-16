UrduPoint.com
Laywer Bodies To Support Azadi March'

Wed 16th October 2019

Laywer bodies to support Azadi March'

The lawyer community based in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has announced their full support to the Azadi March' which is going to hold on October 27 under the asiage of Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F), sources said on Wednesday

Member Punjab, Islamabad and Rawalpindi bar councils made this announcment during their meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

The lawyer bodies' representatives during their meeting with the JUI-F chief also assured their full participation in the March.Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and former Supreme Court Bar Association presdient Karan Murtaza were also present in the meeting along with many others JUI-F leaders and members bar councils.The lawyer deligation said the current incapable and selected governmnet has pressed the people.

They will make the March a success, the lawyers' assued.

