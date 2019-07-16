Layyah administration fixed Roti prices

(@imziishan)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javeed here on Monday has issued the new price list of Roti and Naan and asked the concerned authority to ensure the availability of Roti.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner said that price of 100 gram weight roti will be Rs 6, and simple naan price will be Rs 10 with 120 gram weight.

The new prices will be implemented with immediate effect till further order across the district, he added.

The local administration will take stern action against the violators.

The complaint cells had been established at the different places of the district including ADGC contact number 920109-0606, AC Layyah 920118-0606, AC Karor 810542-0606, AC Chubara 440118-0606 and ODO Industry 920114-0606.

The people could registered their complaints on above numbers.