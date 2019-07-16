UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Layyah Administration Fixed Roti Prices

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Layyah administration fixed Roti prices

The Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javeed here on Monday has issued the new price list of Roti and Naan and asked the concerned authority to ensure the availability of Roti

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javeed here on Monday has issued the new price list of Roti and Naan and asked the concerned authority to ensure the availability of Roti.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner said that price of 100 gram weight roti will be Rs 6, and simple naan price will be Rs 10 with 120 gram weight.

The new prices will be implemented with immediate effect till further order across the district, he added.

The local administration will take stern action against the violators.

The complaint cells had been established at the different places of the district including ADGC contact number 920109-0606, AC Layyah 920118-0606, AC Karor 810542-0606, AC Chubara 440118-0606 and ODO Industry 920114-0606.

The people could registered their complaints on above numbers.

Related Topics

Price Industry Weight

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority at America’s top conferen ..

21 minutes ago

UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,00 ..

21 minutes ago

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks on JCPOA Y ..

2 minutes ago

FDA, WASA budget proposals finalized

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.