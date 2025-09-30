Layyah finalizes routes for Green Electric Buses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The district administration of Layyah has finalized eight proposed routes for the operation

of green electric buses, marking a significant step toward eco-friendly public transportation

in the region.

A formal summary has been submitted to the relevant authorities for final approval.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the initiative is part of the Punjab

government’s broader plan to introduce sustainable and modern transport solutions

across the province.

The General Bus Stand, Layyah, has been designated as the central hub for all routes.

The following routes and allocations have been proposed:

Three electric buses will operate from Layyah to Paharpur via Kot Sultan,

covering a distance of 30 kilometers. One bus will connect Layyah to Dhori Adda via Luddan,

spanning 44 kilometers.

Two buses will run from the General Bus Stand to Pir Jagi via Luddan,

covering 36 kilometers. Three buses will travel from Layyah to Tehsil Choubara via Chowk Azam,

a distance of 55 kilometers. Two buses will operate between the General Bus Stand and Fatehpur

via Karor Lal Esan, covering 51 kilometers. One electric bus will run from Layyah to Qaziabad

via Chak 120 and Tail Indus. Two buses are allocated to the Layyah–82 Morr route via Karor

Lal Esan. One bus will operate from Layyah to Laskaniwala via Kotla Haji Shah.

The spokesperson noted that the electric buses will provide modern, comfortable, and environmentally

friendly transport options to the public, reducing both pollution and travel inconvenience.

Once approved, the project is expected to significantly improve intra-district mobility and set a

precedent for green transport in smaller cities.