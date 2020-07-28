UrduPoint.com
Layyah Get Health Equipment From NDMA To Fight Novel Coronavirus

Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr. Ameer Abdullah Samtia said on Tuesday that national disaster management authority (NDMA) has provided ventilators and other medical equipment to health department to help fight novel coronavirus.

Samtia said in a statement that the NDMA has provided four (4) ICU ventilators, ten (10) ICU beds, a portable X-ray machine,10 thermal guns, four (4) nabolizers and other equipment.

He added that the equipment will help health officials and people of Layyah in virus prevention and fight novel coronavirus more effectively.

