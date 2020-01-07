Layyah police arrest 17 POs, 30 other anti-social elements

The Layyah district police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders (POs), six law absconders and 30 other criminals during the last one mont

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Layyah district police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders (POs), six law absconders and 30 other criminals during the last one month.

According to police, Layyah DPO Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team also traced 11 cases of robberies and busted two criminal gangs comprising eight active members.

The district police recovered looted properties worth Rs900,000, three pistols, SMG rifle and 20 rounds of bullets. Also, 35 drug-peddlers were arrested and 10-kg charas, half kilogram heroin, 256 bottles of liquor were recovered.

Four distilleries were also stopped from working.

The Layyah police, while implementing the National Action Plan, recovered one rifle, one repeator, two revolvers, 17 pistols and 11 bullets and registered two cases over violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

The district police registered eight cases over sale of loose petrol, 14 cases over illegal gas decanting, four cases over electricity theft and 14 cases over violation of the Child Labour Act and one case under the Telegraph Act.