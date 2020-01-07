UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Layyah Police Arrest 17 POs, 30 Other Anti-social Elements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Layyah police arrest 17 POs, 30 other anti-social elements

The Layyah district police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders (POs), six law absconders and 30 other criminals during the last one mont

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Layyah district police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders (POs), six law absconders and 30 other criminals during the last one month.

According to police, Layyah DPO Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team also traced 11 cases of robberies and busted two criminal gangs comprising eight active members.

The district police recovered looted properties worth Rs900,000, three pistols, SMG rifle and 20 rounds of bullets. Also, 35 drug-peddlers were arrested and 10-kg charas, half kilogram heroin, 256 bottles of liquor were recovered.

Four distilleries were also stopped from working.

The Layyah police, while implementing the National Action Plan, recovered one rifle, one repeator, two revolvers, 17 pistols and 11 bullets and registered two cases over violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

The district police registered eight cases over sale of loose petrol, 14 cases over illegal gas decanting, four cases over electricity theft and 14 cases over violation of the Child Labour Act and one case under the Telegraph Act.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Electricity Sale Criminals Gas From Labour

Recent Stories

Women’s T20 tournament starts on Thursday

2 minutes ago

Several injured in explosion on Quetta’s Mekangi ..

4 minutes ago

US Maritime Administration Issues Warning to Comme ..

5 minutes ago

11 inmates die in DR Congo capital's main jail

2 minutes ago

Hothead Kahn promises to keep cool on Bayern board ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's Sanchez faces tight vote to remain PM

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.