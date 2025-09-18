Layyah Police Bust Fake Umrah Ticket Scam, Arrange Genuine Travel For 28 Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police arrested a fraudster involved in a fake Umrah ticket scam and arranged genuine tickets for 28 affected pilgrims, in swift action that restored millions of rupees’ worth of public trust.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused had collected over Rs. 5 million from 28 citizens by issuing counterfeit tickets for Umrah travel. Acting on a complaint, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem launched an immediate inquiry, which confirmed that the suspect had exploited pilgrims’ religious sentiments for financial gain.
Following the suspect’s arrest, the DPO facilitated authentic Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets from Multan to Jeddah for all 28 victims. The pilgrims expressed relief and joy, thanking Layyah Police for their timely intervention.
The spokesperson added that the action was taken in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar for building a 'Safe Punjab'.
Recent Stories
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns super tax case till Friday2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Astronomy Society invites schools to celebrate World Space Week 20252 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on transfer of jail trial2 minutes ago
-
Court to hear Toshakhana-II case on Sep 222 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab secures Rs. 232m in pending dues for 229 citizens in 3 months12 minutes ago
-
SIUT observes World Patient Safety Day12 minutes ago
-
NMU VC visits flood relief camp, reviews medical facilities22 minutes ago
-
PRCS hosts cycling rally to mark 'Zero Emission Week'22 minutes ago
-
NDMA urges vigilance as rain threatens river swelling over next two days32 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk at LGH highlights importance of diagnosis, treatment of atopic eczema32 minutes ago
-
UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs32 minutes ago