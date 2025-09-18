Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police arrested a fraudster involved in a fake Umrah ticket scam and arranged genuine tickets for 28 affected pilgrims, in swift action that restored millions of rupees’ worth of public trust.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused had collected over Rs. 5 million from 28 citizens by issuing counterfeit tickets for Umrah travel. Acting on a complaint, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem launched an immediate inquiry, which confirmed that the suspect had exploited pilgrims’ religious sentiments for financial gain.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the DPO facilitated authentic Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets from Multan to Jeddah for all 28 victims. The pilgrims expressed relief and joy, thanking Layyah Police for their timely intervention.

The spokesperson added that the action was taken in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar for building a 'Safe Punjab'.