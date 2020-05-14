UrduPoint.com
Layyah Police Distribute Ration Among 110 Families

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

Layyah police distribute ration among 110 families

Layyah police, putting an excellent example, on Thursday distributed ration bags among 110 needy families following COVID-19 outbreak

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Layyah police, putting an excellent example, on Thursday distributed ration bags among 110 needy families following COVID-19 outbreak.

DSP Shahida Nasreen said that the ration was arranged to help those poor labourers and vendors who had their incomes shrink due to coronavirus and lockdown.

She said police officers and Jawans contributed resources to arrange ration worth Rs 300,000 the way they had done earlier when police had distributed ration worth Rs 1.3 million among 400 poor families.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

