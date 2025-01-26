Open Menu

Layyah Police Nabbed 98 Suspects Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Layyah police nabbed 98 suspects last month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Layyah police achieved a major breakthrough in December by recovering items valued at over Rs. 32 million and apprehending 98 suspects including members of seven criminal gangs.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Police Lines, District Police officer (DPO) Muhammad Waseem said that the recovered items included a truck, 22 motorcycles, 40 cattle, solar motors, solar panels, inverters, water pumps, laptops, jewelry, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Twenty-five criminals involved in robberies and dacoities were held. The police registered 176 cases against the accused. Following the press briefing, the recovered items were ceremoniously returned to their rightful owners. DPO Waseem stressed the department’s commitment to maintaining peace in the district.

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

14 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan