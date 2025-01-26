Layyah Police Nabbed 98 Suspects Last Month
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Layyah police achieved a major breakthrough in December by recovering items valued at over Rs. 32 million and apprehending 98 suspects including members of seven criminal gangs.
Speaking at a press briefing held at Police Lines, District Police officer (DPO) Muhammad Waseem said that the recovered items included a truck, 22 motorcycles, 40 cattle, solar motors, solar panels, inverters, water pumps, laptops, jewelry, mobile phones, and other valuables.
Twenty-five criminals involved in robberies and dacoities were held. The police registered 176 cases against the accused. Following the press briefing, the recovered items were ceremoniously returned to their rightful owners. DPO Waseem stressed the department’s commitment to maintaining peace in the district.
