Layyah Police Recover Rs. 32m Worth Stolen Property

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Layyah Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, achieved a significant breakthrough in December by recovering stolen property worth over Rs. 32 million and arresting 98 suspects, including members of seven criminal gangs

During a press briefing held at the Police Lines, DPO Waseem revealed that the recovered items include one truck, 22 motorcycles, 40 cattle, solar motors, solar panels, inverters, water pumps, laptops, jewelry, mobile phones, and other valuables. The suspects, among them 25 dangerous criminals, were involved in a series of dacoities and robberies.

Police registered over 176 cases against the accused individuals, demonstrating their commitment to curbing crime in the district.

The stolen items were handed over to their rightful owners in a ceremony following the briefing.

“We are committed to ensuring peace in the district and will leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and property of citizens,” DPO Waseem said.

The event was attended by police officers, media representatives, complainants, and a large number of citizens. Attendees lauded the police for their efficient operations and efforts to restore public trust.

Citizens praised DPO Waseem and Layyah Police for their proactive approach in maintaining law and order in the region.

This achievement marks another milestone in Layyah Police’s efforts to combat crime and uphold the safety of the district.

