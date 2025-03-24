Open Menu

Layyah Police Reunites Mentally Challenged Child With Family

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Layyah Police reunites mentally challenged child with family

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Layyah police successfully reunited a mentally challenged child with his family after he was found wandering in the limits of Pir Jaggi Police Station.

According to police sources, the child was unable to speak his name or provide any information about his family or residence.

SHO Pir Jaggi, Atta Miran Chaudhry, took serious notice of the case and used social media platforms to trace the child’s family.The child, identified as Muhammad Jamshed,resident of District Vehari, had gone missing, leaving his family in deep distress.

The boy was safely handed over to his parents.The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Pir Jaggi Police for their dedication and support.

