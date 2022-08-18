UrduPoint.com

Layyah Pornography Case: Main Accused Held, Addl IGP South Hails JIT

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Layyah pornography case: main accused held, Addl IGP South hails JIT

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :South Punjab Police have arrested the main accused involved in physical assault and pornography case in Layyah.

The accused was arrested by the day and night efforts of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by SP Rab Nawaz Tullah. The accused namely Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem was resident of Chowk Azam district Layyah.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq hailed the efforts of JIT for arresting the main accused in Layyah pornography case as the accused was arrested with the help of locator by using latest technology.

Additional IGP South said that the JIT deserves praise and reward and added that complete awareness of the facts regarding case was major achievement of the police.

He further said that all the accused involved in the incident would be brought to justice and all legal measures to be taken to get strict punishments to the accused.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab All

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

1 hour ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.