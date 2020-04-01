UrduPoint.com
Layyah Public Places Undergo Anti-germ Spray

Wed 01st April 2020

LAYYAH, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Public places in Layyah district underwent anti-germ spray for prevention of new coronavirus on Wesnesday.

Deputy commissioner Azfar Zia said that anti-germ spray was being applied by joint teams of municipal committee, town committees, Rescue 1122 and other departments at banks, ATM points, police stations, DHQ and THQ hospitals, markets and other public places.

Zia said that provincial government has taken many steps for prevention of virus and providing relief to daily wage laborers. He advised people to maintain hygienic life style adding,they should wash their hands regularly with soap throughout the day, use sanitizers and avoid gatherings to maintain social distance.

