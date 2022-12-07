UrduPoint.com

LB Election Campaign Peacefully Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 06 (APP):The election campaign by eligible political parties and independent candidates for scheduled December 08 Local Bodies elections in Mirpur Division peacefully ended at mid of Dec. 6th and 7th.

The AJK LB polls in 3rd and last phase are being held on December 08 Thursday in a free, fair and peaceful manner under the auspices of AJK Election Commission with the coordination of AJK judiciary and local civil administration.

The candidates as well as the political parties had been directed to strictly follow the code of conduct issued by the AJK Election Commission by bringing their election campaign to complete end at midnight of 6th and 7th December 2022.

