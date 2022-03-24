UrduPoint.com

LB Elections; 320 Contenders For 22 Tehsil Mayor Seats Of Hazara Region

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 07:41 PM

LB Elections; 320 contenders for 22 Tehsil Mayor seats of Hazara region

320 candidates would contest elections for 22 Tehsils Mayor and 21 chairmanships from 7 districts in Hazara division during the second phase of LB elections which would be held on 31st March 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :320 candidates would contest elections for 22 Tehsils Mayor and 21 chairmanships from 7 districts in Hazara division during the second phase of LB elections which would be held on 31st March 2022.

According to the details, out of eight districts of the Hazara division, the second phase of elections would be held in seven districts while in district Haripur LB elections were held in the first phase. For 22 Tehsils of district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battaram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis, 320 candidates would contest for the elections of Tehsil Mayor.

5339 candidates would contest the election on general seats for 695 Neighborhood Council and Village Councils, 1026 Ladies Councilors, 2388 Youth Councilors, 1961 Youth Councilors and 129 candidates of minorities would contest.

In district Abbottabad total of 4057 candidates has filed their nomination papers, according to the breakup for the four Tehsils of district Abbottabad 73 candidates are in the run, for 209 Village Councils/ Neighborhood Councils 1856 candidates for General Councilor, 504 Lady Councilor, 849 Kisan Councilor, 688 Youth Counselor and 21 Minorities Councilors would contest the LB elections.

For the five Tehsils of the district, Mansehra 84 candidates would contest the elections of Tehsil Mayor and Chairmanship, from 194 VC/NC 1769 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 401, Kisan Councilor 763, Youth Counselor 647 and Minorities 3 Councilors would contest the LB elections.

For the 3 Tehsils of Torghar 32 candidates would contest while from 40 VC/NC 216 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 29, Kisan Councilor 92 and for Youth Counselor 73 would contest the LB elections.

In Kohistan Upper district, 56 candidates would contest election from 4 Tehsils of the from 63 VC/NC 334 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 6, Kisan Councilor 49, Youth Counselor 135 and Minorities 3 Councilors would contest the LB elections.

20 candidates would contest LB elections for the two Tehsils of Lower from 47 VC/NC 207 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 1, Kisan Councilor 102, Youth Counselor 84 would contest the LB elections.

From four districts of Hazara including Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis no minority candidate has filed a nomination paper.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Minority Mansehra Haripur Kohistan March From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

1 minute ago
 Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law ..

Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: IGP

1 minute ago
 DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

1 minute ago
 IUB starts classes to prepare students for CSS, PM ..

IUB starts classes to prepare students for CSS, PMS

1 minute ago
 G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, C ..

G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, Coordinate on Evasion of Russia ..

18 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Co ..

US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Companies Volga Group, Transoil ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>