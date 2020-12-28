UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LB Elections Demanded In AJK To Ensure True Role Of Civic Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

LB elections demanded in AJK to ensure true role of civic bodies

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) : Dec 27 (APP):A detailed discussion held on a recently published integrated report titled "Local Government System in AJK, Background, Evaluation, and Way Forward" at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Louding Dr. Waqas's initiative to ink the comprehensive report on the due vibrant role of the civic bodies through the much demanded LB elections in.AJK, Senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao stated that holding of local civic polls could make the local bodied institutions more effective and vibrant to address the issues of the masses at local level regarding local progress and prosperity.

Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel while appreciating the report, said it might prove to be a strong source of guidance and encouragement for the stake holders especially the State Government to ensure the working conditions of the civic institutions in true perspective through the much needed local bodies elections in AJK.

Related Topics

Hotel Progress Mirpur Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form t ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

3 hours ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

4 hours ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.