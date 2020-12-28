LB elections demanded in AJK to ensure true role of civic bodies

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) : Dec 27 (APP):A detailed discussion held on a recently published integrated report titled "Local Government System in AJK, Background, Evaluation, and Way Forward" at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Louding Dr. Waqas's initiative to ink the comprehensive report on the due vibrant role of the civic bodies through the much demanded LB elections in.AJK, Senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao stated that holding of local civic polls could make the local bodied institutions more effective and vibrant to address the issues of the masses at local level regarding local progress and prosperity.

Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel while appreciating the report, said it might prove to be a strong source of guidance and encouragement for the stake holders especially the State Government to ensure the working conditions of the civic institutions in true perspective through the much needed local bodies elections in AJK.