LB Elections In Merged Districts To Help Resolve Public Issues At Grassroots Level: Taj Mohammad

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand Wednesday visited tribal district Mohmand and held a detailed consultative meeting with the local notables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :

He was accompanied Minister for Usher and Zakat Anwar Zeb Khan and Minister for Relief and Settlement Iqbal Wazir.

Addressing the consultative meeting, Taj Mohammad said due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local bodies (LB) elections would be held in the newly merged districts for the first time that would help resolve the basic problems of the people at the grassroots level.

He said for the first time in the history, the solarizatin of mosques is in progress under the auspices of the Energy and Power Department.

He said Sehat Insaf Card is the flagship project of the provincial government under which better and free medical treatment is being provided to the people of the province.

Anwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial government is fully aware of the problems of the people of merged districts and steps are being taken for minimizing them.

He said two new sports' complexes are being constructed in district Mohmand while the rehabilitation of the three already existing stadiums is also underway.

He said an amount of Rs102.8 million has been distributed in the district under the head of Zakat.

He said the chief minister would be given proposals for resolution of the basic problems of the district.

Addressing the consultative meeting, Iqbal announced the construction of two more stations of the Rescue 1122 in district Mohmand and said solid steps are being taken by the PTI government for the development of the newly merged districts.

