LB elections to be conducted through EVMs: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that local bodies elections in the Federal capital would be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The cabinet has welcomed the positive signal by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding local bodies elections through EVM, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said that next general elections would be held on EVMs.

The modern technology would ensure error free counting after the polling, he said. Commenting on Opposition's reservation over introducing modern technology, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, are reluctant to support the government on the matter of EVM because these political parties wanted to continue rigging in the elections. Replying to a question about purchase of EVMs, he said election commission has full authority to open tender and select any company for procurement of EVMs.