LB Elections To Help Resolve People’s Problem: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that local bodies elections would help resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that local bodies elections would help resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps.

"There is a consensus regarding conducting local bodies elections so that the issues of the masses could be addressed in

a proper manner, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have held a meeting to reduce inflation besides discussion about organizing the local bodies elections, he said.

Regarding financial assistance to the representatives of LB, he said elected representatives of the LB must have financial assistance.

The measures have also been taken to provide maximum relief to people, he added.

Commenting on dubious role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI had been involved in attacking on national institutions and everyone had seen the footage of May 9. During trial, he said everything would be cleared.

