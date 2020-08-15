LB meeting reviews constituencies' demarcation

A local bodies' meeting convened here Saturday with DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair, decided to release final list of constituencies at end of the next month after removing requisite objections raised on their demarcation

Local MPAs including Nishat Daha, Faisal Akram Niazi among others attended the meeting. It had also reviewed constituencies of neighborhood councils in civic areas and village panchayat at rural places.

Initial list for submitting objection would be displayed on August 21. Authority would remove objections until September 19, next month, while final list would be displayed on 27 of September, decided the meeting.

DC said there were four town committees, four municipal committees and as many number of tehsil councils present in district Khanewal.

MPA Nishat Daha said people's problems would be resolved at grassroots level in upcoming local bodies' election. MPA Faisal Akram said new LG system would set out a great journey of development across the district. They said the system would enable masses to resolve their issues by themselves and at their doorstep.