LB Polls: 4,500 policemen to be deployed at polling stations in Muzaffarabad Division

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Muzaffarabad Division of AJK police Irfan Masood Kashfi has said that all available police force of the state has been deployed on all the polling stations of Muzaffarabad Divion to ensure the peaceful process of Local Body elections of the first phase which are being held this Sunday.

He was addressing a press conference, here, on Friday.

He said the whole Muzaffarabad Division has been divided in sectors and zones and the SP Rank officers would be zonal in charge of his respective zone.

DIG informed that Muzaffarabad Division has been divided into 13 zones and 125 sectors and a quick response force has been appointed at every zone to meet any untoward incident, he said added. Giving the details, Kashfi asserted that 1223 polling stations have been established in three districts of Muzaffarabad Divion including Neelum, Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts.

He said the 418 polling stations have been declared sensitive; 257 polling stations have been declared most sensitive whereas, 648 polling stations have been declared normal, Kashfi maintained.

DIG observed that total strength of AJK police is 8,000 and out of it some 4,500 police personnel have been deployed at Muzaffarabad Division to complete the election process successfully and in a peaceful manner.

While giving more details, Kashfi said the 4 policemen have been deployed at the most sensitive polling station, 3 policemen at sensitive polling stations and 2 policemen have been deployed at the normal polling station. He said every 8 polling stations of Muzaffarabad have been annexed with a quick response force, DIG Kashfi observed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood Ur Rehman while talking to the media said that Local Body Elections are being held on party basis and our contacts and links are with every political party and their leadership to hold polls in peaceful environment and peace committees will play also their due roll in the maitinance of peace besides, in any emergency situation helicopter service would also be available, Masood added.

The government has already announced two days off in Muzaffarabad Division and every governmental, and semi-government office would be closed during the LB polls. Services from different departments of government employees have also been sought to conduct polls.