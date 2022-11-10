LB Polls; AJK Election Commission seeks security deployment by federal government.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) has again sought extra security personnel from the Federal government for the deployment of local bodies elections to be held on November 27.

In a letter to the federal interior minister, EC referred its earlier letter on the subject and said the interior minister had shown consent to deploy extra security personnel of Punjab, frontier constabulary (FC) and Pakistan Army.

The letter further pointed out that time was coming short to polling day on November 27, therefore ; instructions be issued to concern quarters for deployment of army, FC and Punjab constabulary on polling station to maintain law and order on polling day.

It may be recalled here that rumors were spreading about reluctance of federal government to deploy security personnels during local bodies elections created concern of postponement of the elections going to be held after 30 years in the region.

The election commission had earlier decided to hold the polling in phases in case of unavailability of extra security personnel by the federal government but the decision was rejected by the opposition parties demanding the elections on the same day under supervision of Army.