LB polls as per schedule of ECP: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Information, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that local bodies' polls in the province would be held as per schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media here Sunday at the inaugural ceremony of National Literary and Cultural Conference under the auspices of Qaumi Adabi Majlis (QAM), he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shown mirror to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that even the neighbourhood based public meetings of the PTI are bigger than the public meetings of PDM.

He said that the public meeting of the PDM was not power show, rather a powerless show. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during his recent visits to various districts has addressed big public meetings and has proved himself a crowed puller in the province.

The provincial minister said that living nations considered culture and civilization as their big asset and stressed the need for arranging such functions on regular basis. He said that the incumbent government has taken several steps for the revival of cultural activities.