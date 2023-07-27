Open Menu

LB Polls In GB To Be Held In November: Chief Election Commissioner Of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

LB polls in GB to be held in November: Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan

Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan said "After a period of 18 years, local body elections will be held in Gilgit-Baltistan in November 2023

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan said "After a period of 18 years, local body elections will be held in Gilgit-Baltistan in November 2023.

During a press conference on Thursday in Gilgit, he stated that the delay in holding these elections was due to the opposition of former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid and multiple legal challenges against the elections. However, a cabinet of the newly formed government has now approved the holding of these elections.

Shahbaz Khan further mentioned that the elections will be conducted under the Local Bodies Election Act of 2014."In areas with a population of more than one lakh, metropolitan corporations elections will take place, while municipal corporations and municipal committees will be formed for cities with populations up to 100,000 and 50,000, respectively, he added.

He said the process of delimitation and constituency demarcation for these elections will be completed within fifteen days.

The Chief Election Commissioner assured that all political parties and civil society would work together to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

He emphasized that reviving the local government system would increase political activities and enable the resolution of public issues at their doorstep.

Raja Shahbaz Khan informed that before this, elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were conducted under the 1979 Act. However, with the new system, the establishment of larger civic institutions will come into effect, and for the first time, mayors and deputy mayors will be elected.

Regarding former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, he revealed that the Election Commission had requested him multiple times to conduct local body elections, but despite spending millions of rupees in the name of the Soni-Joari institution for the formation of the Local Bodies Act, they had not taken any action to implement it so far.

