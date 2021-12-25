LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political party: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the obtaining of the highest number of votes in the recent local bodies' polls has proved PTI as the largest and popular political party of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the obtaining of the highest number of votes in the recent local bodies' polls has proved PTI as the largest and popular political party of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Merah Piyaz and Dandai Lailai, district Shangla on Saturday. PTI district office bearers and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister was confident that in second phase of local bodies' polls, the party will show comeback by winning majority seats with thumping majority. He said that PML-N and PPP should think of its own position after worst defeat in the local bodies' polls. He said that no one can stop Prime Minister Imran Khan from the mission of making a New Pakistan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a fighter and under his leadership they will continue their struggle for the New Pakistan with honesty. He said that defeat and win is part of the election. However, they have obtained the highest number of votes in the recent local bodies' polls.

He held previous rulers responsible for the prevailing price hike, gas and electricity shortages. He said that previous rulers have failed to construct a single new dam, but today Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched work on three big dams.

Similarly, he said that the provincial government is also working on construction of small level dams that will not only help overcome electricity shortage, rather usher industrial uplift in the country.

He said that previous governments intentionally deprived Shangla of infrastructure and other uplift schemes that left the district far behind in head of development. But, today a construction work on several roads is being carried out.

The provincial minister further said that hospitals and schools are being upgraded and 60 schools have already been upgraded.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that youth is the real precious asset and play crucial role in the mission of development. He said that for the welfare and uplift of the youth the provincial government has initiated several important uplift schemes.