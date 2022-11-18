UrduPoint.com

LB Polls To Be Held In AJK As Per Announced Schedule On Nov. 27: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the scheduled November 27 local bodies elections would be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir on time "People are happy to see the local body's elections are being held after a break of more than three decades", the PM said adding that he was sure that Pakistan government provide the required security to ensure holding of the polls in free, fair and transparent manner During his informal chat at a private ceremony in Rawalpindi on Friday, the PM said that the government was committed to fulfill the commitment it had made with the people of the liberated territory

The Prime Minister said, " We have taken a clear position that the government will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard".

He said that the decision to hold the polls as per the schedule has generated a lot of optimism amongst the people especially the youth who were actively participating in the election campaigns.

"We have full confidence in the Federal institutions that they will cooperate with the government respecting the wishes of the people of the state", he said. Ends/app/ahr

