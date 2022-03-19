UrduPoint.com

LB Polls To Be Held On Time In AJK: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 11:09 PM

An Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government spokesperson while reiterating the government's resolve to hold local body elections said that much-awaited polls would be held as per the directions of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir

In an official statement issued in the State metropolis on Saturday the spokesperson said, "Government is keen to conduct local body elections in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir and the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan".

In an official statement issued in the State metropolis on Saturday the spokesperson said, "Government is keen to conduct local body elections in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir and the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan".

He said that the arrangements were being finalized to hold the Local Body elections in time. "The election commission would be provided all resources and the government in this regard has issued instructions to the concerned agencies of the state to extend full cooperation to the constitutional body (EC)", the spokesperson said adding that holding of local body elections was a constitutional requirement which would be fulfilled in any case.

"The government, on the recommendation of the Election Commission, has also issued a notification regarding the delimitation of Constituencies for local body elections", the statement said.

The statement further said that Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was determined to hold LB polls being held after a gap of 31 years". The successful conduct of the Local body elections, he said, would pave a way for transfer of power to grassroots level.

