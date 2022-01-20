UrduPoint.com

LB Polls Were Toughest Elections Of His Life: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:27 PM

LB polls were toughest elections of his life: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that before the recent local bodies' he have never contested such tough elections in his life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that before the recent local bodies' he have never contested such tough elections in his life.

Addressing a PTI workers' convention at Swabi on Thursday, he said that during local bodies' polls he did not understood that who is with him and who is his opponent.

However, he said PTI workers succeeded in defeating opponents.

Expressing grief and sorrowing over Lahore explosion, he prayed for the eternal peace of those died and speedy recovery of injured.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that they wanted to address the mistakes committed during local government elections.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, MNA Usman Khan Tarakai and other PTI leaders also addressed the workers' convention.

