UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LB Polls Will Be Held Soon: Javed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:57 PM

LB polls will be held soon: Javed

Special Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport, Haji Javed Ansari, asked the PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections and PTI-led government will win the LB polls due to people friendly policies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport, Haji Javed Ansari, asked the PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections and PTI-led government will win the LB polls due to people friendly policies.

He expressed these views while talking to party workers here on Thursday. Javed Ansari said that the LB elections will be held soon in the Punjab.

The incumbent government has defeated the COVID-19 pandemic living in its own resources and schools, colleges and universities were going to open across the country now.

The PTI government introduced the smart lockdown and whole world followed it.

Ansari said that tickets will be issued to PTI workers on priority basis with full support also.

He urged the workers to keep in touch with the masses as resolving the different issues is top priority of the government.

Party workers included Malik Iqbal, Ghulam Qadir and others were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Local Body Elections Punjab Government Top

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

59 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-l ..

1 hour ago

Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA ..

1 hour ago

Archeology departments proposed site for Multan mu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan keen for Afghan peace due to its high sta ..

2 minutes ago

Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Moscow f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.