LB polls will be held soon: Javed

Special Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport, Haji Javed Ansari, asked the PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections and PTI-led government will win the LB polls due to people friendly policies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport, Haji Javed Ansari, asked the PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections and PTI-led government will win the LB polls due to people friendly policies.

He expressed these views while talking to party workers here on Thursday. Javed Ansari said that the LB elections will be held soon in the Punjab.

The incumbent government has defeated the COVID-19 pandemic living in its own resources and schools, colleges and universities were going to open across the country now.

The PTI government introduced the smart lockdown and whole world followed it.

Ansari said that tickets will be issued to PTI workers on priority basis with full support also.

He urged the workers to keep in touch with the masses as resolving the different issues is top priority of the government.

Party workers included Malik Iqbal, Ghulam Qadir and others were present on this occasion.