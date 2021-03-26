LB representatives lauded SC verdict

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Local bodies (LB) representatives welcoming Supreme Court's verdict of restoring local governments, termed that it would open new era of development across the province.

Talking to APP on Friday, Chairman District Council Umar Gopang, while congratulating to vice chairmen, municipal committee, town committee members, women and men councilors, asked them to get passed resolutions for project of Muzaffargarh University in inaugural sessions of local bodies institutions.

According to him, the foremost problem of the district was its decline in education sector to which establishment of a university held a key imperative.

Vice Chairman district council Iqbal Patafi and Nazims including AB Mujahid, Malik Saeed, Mohsin Borana, Ashiq Bukhari, councillors namely Malk Mujahid, Liaqat Pathan, Ghulam Shabir, Imran Qureshi, Jamal Nasir and others opined that the restoration of LB bodies would help resolve people's issues at their doorstep since local bodies were foundation of democracy.