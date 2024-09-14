LBA delegation meet Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A Lahore Bar Association (LBS) delegation, led by President People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) Punjab and Member Punjab Bar Council Raheel Kamran Cheema and Information Secretary PLF Punjab Azeem Hafeez, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at the Governor's House on Saturday.

The Governor said that the lawyers' community had always remained at the forefront in the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values.

He said that Lahore Bar and People's Lawyers Forum played an important role in maintaining the rule of law and Constitution and ensuring the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. The Governor vowed to take the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to every bar of Punjab. He added that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for the lawyer community across Punjab.

The delegation informed the Governor about several important issues including a controversial notification of the Judicial Division and the need for improvement in the Lawyers Welfare Fund. The Governor assured the delegation that he would do his best to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

LBA President Munir Hussain Bhatti and other members of the Bar Cabinet were also present.

Meanwhile, the Governor also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Health Reporters Association and expressed good wishes to them. He congratulated President Health Reporters' Association Bilal Chaudhry, Secretary General Zulqarnain Rana, Senior Vice President Hasan Hafeez and other office-bearers. He hoped that the newly elected officials of the association will play a positive role in health matters.