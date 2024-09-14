Open Menu

LBA Delegation Meet Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LBA delegation meet Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A Lahore Bar Association (LBS) delegation, led by President People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) Punjab and Member Punjab Bar Council Raheel Kamran Cheema and Information Secretary PLF Punjab Azeem Hafeez, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at the Governor's House on Saturday.

The Governor said that the lawyers' community had always remained at the forefront in the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values.

He said that Lahore Bar and People's Lawyers Forum played an important role in maintaining the rule of law and Constitution and ensuring the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. The Governor vowed to take the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to every bar of Punjab. He added that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for the lawyer community across Punjab.

The delegation informed the Governor about several important issues including a controversial notification of the Judicial Division and the need for improvement in the Lawyers Welfare Fund. The Governor assured the delegation that he would do his best to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

LBA President Munir Hussain Bhatti and other members of the Bar Cabinet were also present.

Meanwhile, the Governor also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Health Reporters Association and expressed good wishes to them. He congratulated President Health Reporters' Association Bilal Chaudhry, Secretary General Zulqarnain Rana, Senior Vice President Hasan Hafeez and other office-bearers. He hoped that the newly elected officials of the association will play a positive role in health matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Governor Punjab Democracy Lawyers Sardar Saleem Haider Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

43 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

57 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

7 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

7 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

11 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan