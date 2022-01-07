UrduPoint.com

LBA Elections To Be Held On Jan 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 07:59 PM

LBA elections to be held on Jan 8

The annual elections of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) for the year 2022-23 will be held here on Saturday (January 8).

At least 12000 voters will use their right to franchise as 38 aspirants are in the run for the offices of president, vice president, vice president Model Town seat, vice president Cantt seat, secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary and library secretary.

There are two candidates for the president slot, ten for vice president, two for vice president Model Town seat, two for vice president Cantt seat, eleven for secretary, three for joint secretary, three for finance secretary and two for library secretary.

Tahir Iqbal Minhas had already been elected un-opposed on seat of auditor.

Farhad Ali Shah and Rao Sami are vying for the slot of president.

The bar election will be held through a biometric system.

