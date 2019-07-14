LBA president calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Asim Cheema called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

During the meeting, the CM assured the president that issues of bar would be resolved.

The chief minister said the lawyer community was playing its role to provide common man with justice and their services in this regard could not be ignored.

He said that economic and social justice was vital for development of any society.

Dispensary of Lahore Bar Association would be upgraded, he assured. The CM directed Lahore commissioner to visit the dispensary and take necessary steps for its up-gradation.