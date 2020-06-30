LBCAWB approves construction of new gate, head regulator

The Left Bank Canals Area Water Board (LBCAWB) has given approval for construction of a new gate in Akram canal and a new head regulator in Sultani distributary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The Left Bank Canals Area Water Board (LBCAWB) has given approval for construction of a new gate in Akram canal and a new head regulator in Sultani distributary.

The spokesman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Hizbullah Mangrio informed here on Monday, that a meeting of the board chaired by its Chairman Qabool Muhammad Khatian gave the go-ahead.

The board's Director Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur briefed the meeting that the Akram Canal's head regulator was not carrying water as per its designed capacity owing to which besides overhauling regulator there was a need of constructing a new gate as well.

According to him, the Sultani distributary's head regulator was also working at 50 percent of its designed capacity and there was a need to relocate the place of the regulator.

The board's meeting later gave unanimous approval for the two projects, according to the spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, Khatian said the issue of water shortage was reported from Badin district which had been addressed recently.

The chairman asked the officials to continue the operation against the water theft.

The members and officials of the area water board attended the meeting.