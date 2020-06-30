UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LBCAWB Approves Construction Of New Gate, Head Regulator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

LBCAWB approves construction of new gate, head regulator

The Left Bank Canals Area Water Board (LBCAWB) has given approval for construction of a new gate in Akram canal and a new head regulator in Sultani distributary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The Left Bank Canals Area Water Board (LBCAWB) has given approval for construction of a new gate in Akram canal and a new head regulator in Sultani distributary.

The spokesman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Hizbullah Mangrio informed here on Monday, that a meeting of the board chaired by its Chairman Qabool Muhammad Khatian gave the go-ahead.

The board's Director Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur briefed the meeting that the Akram Canal's head regulator was not carrying water as per its designed capacity owing to which besides overhauling regulator there was a need of constructing a new gate as well.

According to him, the Sultani distributary's head regulator was also working at 50 percent of its designed capacity and there was a need to relocate the place of the regulator.

The board's meeting later gave unanimous approval for the two projects, according to the spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, Khatian said the issue of water shortage was reported from Badin district which had been addressed recently.

The chairman asked the officials to continue the operation against the water theft.

The members and officials of the area water board attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Water Bank Badin Ghulam Ali From

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

19 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.