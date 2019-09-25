LBF claims of rigging in Lahore Chamber election

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Businessmen Front (LBF), the opposition group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Wednesday claimed that massive rigging was committed in recently held LCCI Associate Class election for the year 2019-20

Addressing a media conference here at Lahore Press Club, the LBF Chairman Amjad Chaudhry rejected the election results and blamed the opponent group, PIAF-Founders Alliance, of changing the election results, as the Lahore Businessmen Front candidates were in winning position.

Amjad Chaudhry added that LBF would fight to the last for their ultimate right of representation in the Lahore Chamber that had been occupied by the PIAF-Founders Alliance for last many years.

He said that Lahore Businessmen Front would approach the Director Trade Organizations as well as court of law in this regard.

LBF Chairman said that they would also take up the rigging issue in the Lahore Chamber's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 30.

Other office-bearers of LBF and representatives of various trade bodies also accompanied Amjad Chaudhry.