LCB Polling Ongoing Smoothly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling of Lahore Cantonment Board (LCB) elections was ongoing smoothly in the provincial capital on Sunday.

The polling started at 8.00 am which would continue till 5.00 pm without any interval.

A total of 269 candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other political parties were contesting in the cantonment board elections in Lahore. As many as 599,397 registered voters including 280,541 women were exercising their right to vote in the elections in 20 wards of the provincial capital.

A total of 357 polling stations had been set up in 20 wards of two Cantonment Boards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared 44 polling stations as highly sensitive where 10 policemen had been deputed at each polling station.

As many as 3,000 police officials were performing security duty in LCB election while Rangers had also beendeployed on security duty.

