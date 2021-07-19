LCB Secy visits cattle markets, checks adherence to SOPs

Local Council Board (LCB) Secretary Saleem Khan Monday visited the cattle markets of Town-I and Town-II wherein he reviewed the implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), cleanliness and other arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Local Council board (LCB) Secretary Saleem Khan Monday visited the cattle markets of Town-I and Town-II wherein he reviewed the implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), cleanliness and other arrangements.

The secretary paid surprise visits to cattle markets of Ring Road in Town-I and Kala Mandi (G.T. Road) Town-II, said a press release issued here.

During visits, the officers of TMAs briefed him in detail regarding arrangements in cattle markets.

The secretary was told that Coronavirus related SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit and no one is allowed to enter into the cattle markets without wearing face-mask.

Similarly, TMAs have provided masks and sanitizers to merchants, besides establishing water tanks and provision of soaps for hand washing in markets. Disinfection spray is also being conducted on daily basis in cattle markets.

The secretary expressed satisfaction over arrangements in cattle markets and directed strict adherence to coronavirus preventive SOPs.

He requested the people to follow preventive measures to protect themselves from the pandemic.