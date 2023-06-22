UrduPoint.com

LCCI-business Community Takes-out A Rally In Support Of Pakistan Army

June 22, 2023

LCCI-business community takes-out a rally in support of Pakistan Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), business community on Wednesday took out a rally in support of the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from the LCCI office, Kennedy Market marched on Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by LCCI President Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Former Mayor LMC and PPP Leader Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Hafiz Suleman Shaikh, Muhammad Azam Shaikh, Nisarullah Shaikh along with several others.

A large number of business community, members of civil society and people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The business community who were holding placards, national flags, banners and chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces, Rangers and Police.

While addressing the rally, President LCCI Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Nisarullah Sheikh, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Suleman Sheikh, and others said that May 9 is a black day in the country's history when miscreants attacked the public properties in Lahore and Islamabad.

They said that our armed forces were rendering matchless sacrifices for the defence of the country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan's forces.

The speakers said that we are with our armed forces, they are serving day and night to defend the country's borders.

The speakers demanded that the miscreants involved in the attacks in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities of the country should be brought to justice and punished severely so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

