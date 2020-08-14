UrduPoint.com
LCCI Celebrates Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

LCCI celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The national flag was hoisted at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's establishment as an independent, sovereign nation.

As the national anthem was played, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Mohammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice Presidents Amjad Ali Jawa, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, former Vice President Kashif Anwar and Executive Committee Members raised the flag to the mast before a huge gathering. The proceedings began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad congratulated the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his sterling leadership. They said that Pakistan was created to ensure religious freedom, social and economic quality for all its citizens.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the 14th of August is much more than an anniversary for the people of Pakistan. It not only marks the end of foreign rule but also commemorates the founding of an independent state created by Muslims through their aspirations and cherished ideology.

They said Pakistan has made great progress since independence but much has yet to be done to achieve the desired goal. They hoped that the present regime would frame and follow the policies that would usher in a new era of progress and economic prosperity for the nation. They called for renewing the pledge to work for those ideals and to come up to the Quaid's expectations.

