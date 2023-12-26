Open Menu

LCCI Celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) arranged an important event to celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at the LCCI on Tuesday

The LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and a large number of people from different walks of life participated actively in the ceremony in which the speakers paid glowing homage to the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and also cut a cake in celebration of the Quaid's birthday.

In his address, Adnan Khalid Butt said that the secrets of development of Pakistan are hidden in the basic principles given by Quaid-i-Azam. He added that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had always believed in the rule of law and peaceful political struggle, and Pakistan could progress only by adopting the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam.

"Solution of our problems rests in democracy, peaceful political dialogue and the supremacy of the law and the constitution," he remarked and cited that settling political differences through dialogue had been one of the basic principles of Quaid-i-Azam and this is what 'we have learnt from Pakistan's history'.

Adnan Khalid Butt was of the view that Pakistan could move forward only with a strong federalism and democracy. "Our Constitution is also based on Federal democracy and there is a solution to the problems in it. It is written in the preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan that this country will be run by elected representatives of the people," he maintained.

