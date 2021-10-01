UrduPoint.com

LCCI Chief For Business Education At All Levels

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:44 PM

LCCI chief for business education at all levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday stressed the need for business education from Primary to top levels to produce successful businessmen.

In a statement issued here, the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that instead of producing labour class, we should create businessmen to bring economic excellence.

The LCCI president said that there was lack of proper business education in schools, colleges and universities.That's why a large number of students were getting conventional education despite having good abilities to become successful businessmen.

"A simple graduate will utilize his all energies to find a job but a successful businessman will provide jobs to the hundreds of people despite paying a good amount of revenue to the government", Mian Nauman Kabir added.

He said that business classes in academia would help students to ensure best career opportunities, besides developing their unpolished skills.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that idea of more effective business education facilities seemed little but its results will be bigger than the expectations as the country would have more successful exporters who would be earning huge foreign exchange for the national exchequer.

The LCCI president also called for strong linkages between industrial sector and academia to achieve the desired goal. It was also the most important tool to tackle the key economic challenges of Pakistan, he added.

