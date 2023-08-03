Open Menu

LCCI Chief Urges Trade Bodies To Play Role For Tax Expansion

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urged the masses to play their vital role for tax net expansion and also urged the trade and industrial associations to educate their members about benefits of becoming taxpayers by filing returns.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the withholding tax rates were very high for the non-filer as compared to the filer and now it was not feasible for the masses to remain out of the tax net.

He said the systems of tax return authorities were integrated and it was not possible for anyone to hide his assets or capital for a long period.

He said it would be better for the masses to file their returns before the action by the government.

In a letter written to the heads of trade and industrial associations, the president said the broadening of the tax base had become crucial for survival of national economy.

A reasonable proportion of tax revenue to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is the key for running the administrative affairs of the country, ranging from defence to development and security to social welfare.

The LCCI president said the legal framework had placed a strong emphasis on the accuracy and transparency of documentation, making it crucial for businesses to maintain record.

He said failing to disclose assets in the wealth declaration statement, the assets could be owned by the government and the government may at any point claim them under Pakistan's Benami law.

"In view of the above, the associations are requested to play their due role in educating themembers about benefits of becoming taxpayers by filing returns", Kashif Anwar wrote in the letter.

