LCCI condemns fire incident at Hafeez Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has strongly condemned the huge financial losses caused by a fire at Hafeez Center.

In a statement on Sunday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry condemned the fire at Hafeez Center and expressed sorrow over the loss of property and demanded the government compensate the traders.

They said that they stood by the traders of Hafeez Center and would raise their voice at every forum and would strongly demand the government to correct their losses by identifying them. They said that Hafeez Center was an important and big commercial center of Lahore in which small and big traders do businesses, it was impossible to recover from the damage caused by this fire.