LCCI delegation calls on Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the business community is playing an important role in the national economy and business activities provide employment opportunities to millions of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the business community is playing an important role in the national economy and business activities provide employment opportunities to millions of people.

Talking to a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), led by President Mian Nauman Kabir, at the Governor's House, here on Thursday, he said that the PML-N government had always solved the problems of traders on priority basis. He said the business community was contributing to the country's economy by paying taxes.

The LCCI delegation comprised Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Atiq and other members. Problems faced by the LCCI and measures to increase exports were discussed during the meeting.

The governor said that business activities bring prosperity in the country and political stability is very important for economic development. He emphasised continuity of economic policies in the country.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the PML-N government had always worked for welfare of people, adding that the country saw tremendous progress in all sectors including education and health during the previous regime of the PML-N. He said the PML-N installed power plants to solve the problem of power shortfall during the previous tenure. He said the government was utilising all resources to put the country's economy on the right track.

President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir stressed the need to increase trade and exports with ASEAN and African countries. He also underlined the need for expanding the exports pool.