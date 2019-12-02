UrduPoint.com
LCCI Delegation Discusses Uninterrupted Power Supply For Industry With LESCO CEO

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:41 PM

A delegation of industrialists, led by the LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar called on the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) A delegation of industrialists, led by the LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar called on the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha.On the occasion, issues being faced by the industrial sector regarding LESCO and suggestions came under discussion.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association Rehman Aziz Chan, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Energy Asim Siddiq and LCCI Executive Committee Members Haris Attiq also spoke on the occasion.CEO LESCO said that uplifting distribution system is the prime task of Lahore Electric Supply System.

As far as electricity supply and line losses are concerned, situation is far better than past and getting further better with every passing day."Lahore Electric Supply Company is committed to deliver uninterrupted, safe and secure supply of electricity to the consumers", LESCO Chief added and assured to resolve the issues being faced by the steel melters.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that uinterrupted electricity is a must to achieve highest growth rate target.

He said that upgradation of power transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous supply of electricity.He said it is a very good sign that LESCO is well aware of the rising demand of electricity and working hard in this regard.

He hoped that Lahore Electric Supply Company would resolve the genuine issues of the business community at the earliest.LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that business community is an integral part of the economy and facilitation to it means favor journey towards economic stability.Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Energy Asim Siddiq said that RTV coating on transmission lines would help overcome the issue of tripping due to fog and smog.The LESCO chief promised to all the suggestions, prepared by the LCCI delegation, would be considered seriously.

