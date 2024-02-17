LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday expressed deep concern over a surge in the number of beggars at traffic signals and urged the authorities concerned to accelerate crackdown on professional beggars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday expressed deep concern over a surge in the number of beggars at traffic signals and urged the authorities concerned to accelerate crackdown on professional beggars.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also appreciated Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar for taking a swift action on the LCCI letter, requesting empowerment of traffic wardens to take action against beggars on traffic signals. He said that the beggar mafia was exploiting citizens and looting them financially by any possible means.

He said that the number of beggars is on the rise with every passing day, adding that hordes of beggars were a common sight at various places such as traffic signals, etc. need to be controlled on priority basis.

The LCCI president said that the department concerned should make sure that there were proper laws in practice to curb the beggar mafia. He said beggars could easily be resettled and sent to any rehabilitation centres. He hoped that all the authorities concerned would take a strict action against the beggar mafia.