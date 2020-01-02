LCCI demands to address genuine reservations of transporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has demanded the government to address genuine reservations of transporters in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy.

While addressing a delegation of Public & Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA), led by its Chairman Azmatullah Niazi, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that justified demands of the goods transporters should be met and issues should be resolved through negotiations.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former president Muhammad Ali Mian and Convener of Standing Committee on Goods and Transport Tanveer Ahmad Jutt also spoke on the occasion.

He said that transport sector of Pakistan was providing employment to millions of people and was one of the major sources of revenue for the national exchequer.

Earlier, Chairman Public & Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA) Azmatullah Niazi demanded the government that old method of route permit should be restored, issuance of driving license should be easy, adding, all stakeholders should be taken on board while taking decisions.