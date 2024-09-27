Open Menu

LCCI-Elections: Abuzar Shad Elected President Unopposed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Mian Abuzar Shad, Engr Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry were elected as president, senior vice president and vice president respectively unopposed on Friday.

Mian Abuzar Shad hails from a highly respected and well-established business family in Lahore.

He has previously served as the Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in 2013, demonstrating a deep commitment to the business community and a wealth of experience in advocating for its needs.

Earlier, The Piaf-PBG-Progressive Alliance (PPPA) secured a landslide victory in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections, winning all 32 seats in a decisive show of strength.

