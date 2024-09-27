LCCI-Elections: Abuzar Shad Elected President Unopposed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Mian Abuzar Shad, Engr Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry were elected as president, senior vice president and vice president respectively unopposed on Friday.
Mian Abuzar Shad hails from a highly respected and well-established business family in Lahore.
He has previously served as the Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in 2013, demonstrating a deep commitment to the business community and a wealth of experience in advocating for its needs.
Earlier, The Piaf-PBG-Progressive Alliance (PPPA) secured a landslide victory in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections, winning all 32 seats in a decisive show of strength.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch2 minutes ago
-
Syedaal urges senators to effectively highlight issues of their respective areas2 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations against adulteration mafia12 minutes ago
-
IHC directs SZLBMU to upload MDCAT questionnaire on website12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off petition on Bushra Bibi case details12 minutes ago
-
Two victims of Swabi blast buried in native areas22 minutes ago
-
CPO holds open court22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DPS Tandlianwala campus32 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties42 minutes ago
-
Rain lashes city, turns weather pleasant42 minutes ago
-
CPC urges public to join hands for protecting rights of children42 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges tourists from around world to explore Pakistan’s beauty52 minutes ago