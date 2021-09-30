LCCI elects new body unopposed

Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry's new office bearers wereelected on Thursday for the period of one year (2021-22).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry's new office bearers wereelected on Thursday for the period of one year (2021-22).

Maqsood Ismail elected as President, Suleman Chawla as Senior Vice President and Ahmed Ashraf as Vice President. They would take charge of their offices on Oct.01, 2021 , alongwith the newly constituted Executive Committee.